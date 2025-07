Police have closed the M6 near Carnforth due to a road traffic collision.

Police said there is a closure on both carriageways of the M6 between junction 35 Carnforth and junction 36 Crooklands.

This is due to a road traffic collision.

A police spokesman said: “The motorway may be closed for some time, so please plan alternative routes where possible.

“We will update when we have more information.

“Please travel safely.”