Police close M6 near Carnforth after cow ends up on motorway
Police had to temporarily close the M6 after a cow ended up on the motorway.
Police said they were contacted at 5.34pm on August 5 with a report of a cow on the eastbound carriageway of the A590 near to junction 36 of the M6.
The cow subsequently ended up on the M6.
Officers attended and temporarily closed the M6 to ensure the safety of road users.
Local farmers and police officers were able to safely secure the animal and transport it away from the area.