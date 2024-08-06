Police close M6 near Carnforth after cow ends up on motorway

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police had to temporarily close the M6 after a cow ended up on the motorway.

Police said they were contacted at 5.34pm on August 5 with a report of a cow on the eastbound carriageway of the A590 near to junction 36 of the M6.

The cow subsequently ended up on the M6.

Officers attended and temporarily closed the M6 to ensure the safety of road users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police closed the M6 after a cow escaped onto the motorway.Police closed the M6 after a cow escaped onto the motorway.
Police closed the M6 after a cow escaped onto the motorway.

Local farmers and police officers were able to safely secure the animal and transport it away from the area.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank those involved in assisting them bring this to a safe conclusion and thank motorists for their patience.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice