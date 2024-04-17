Police close bypass near North Yorkshire village and market town due to serious road traffic collision
Police have closed a bypass near Settle and Giggleswick due to a serious road traffic collision.
Police closed the A65 at the junction with Craven Bank Lane, Settle a few hours ago.
Witnesses at the scene have said the air ambulance was on the way to the scene at 1.30pm.
Police have closed the road to all traffic as emergency services deal with the collision and have asked people to use alternative routes.