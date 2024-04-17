Police close bypass near North Yorkshire village and market town due to serious road traffic collision

A65 in Settle closed after serious road traffic collision.

Police closed the A65 at the junction with Craven Bank Lane, Settle a few hours ago.

Witnesses at the scene have said the air ambulance was on the way to the scene at 1.30pm.

