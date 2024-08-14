Police close A6 between Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth due to car accident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said a road is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

Lancaster Area Police said: “Please be aware that the A6 between Bolton-Le-Sands and Carnforth is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

“This is between the junctions of Mill Lane and Longfield Drive.

“This is expected to be closed for some time.

"Please find an alternative route where possible.”

More to follow as we get it.