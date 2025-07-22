Police CCTV appeal following shoplifting in North Yorkshire town
Police have issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following two thefts that have occurred in Settle.
Both thefts happened on Wednesday June 11 at the Booths store and involved the theft of over £800 worth of alcohol.
Please contact police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help or call police on 101 quoting reference 12250113912.
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.