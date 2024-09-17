Police CCTV appeal following shoplifting from sports shop in North Yorkshire town

Police want to speak to this man captured on CCTV in connection with a shoplifting incident in a sports shop in Settle.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they wish to speak following a shoplifting incident in Settle.

The theft occurred at Castleberg Sports on Cheapside at approximately 12.30pm on Sunday September 1 and involved a man selecting several items from the store before leaving without paying for the items.

Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as they believe that he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log number 12240159182 or email [email protected].