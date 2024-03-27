Police CCTV appeal after woman assaulted in Heysham shop
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was assaulted at a Co-op store.
The incident happened at the Co-op on Middleton Way, Heysham on Friday, March 8 at 3.30pm.
Police said they need the public's help to identify the man in the picture.
If you recognise the suspect, witnessed this incident, or have any information, please email [email protected] or contact 101, quoting log 0896 of March 8.
In an emergency always dial 999.