Police want to identify this man pictured after an assault in a shop in Heysham.

The incident happened at the Co-op on Middleton Way, Heysham on Friday, March 8 at 3.30pm.

Police said they need the public's help to identify the man in the picture.

If you recognise the suspect, witnessed this incident, or have any information, please email [email protected] or contact 101, quoting log 0896 of March 8.