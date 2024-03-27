Police CCTV appeal after woman assaulted in Heysham shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was assaulted at a Co-op store.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Mar 2024, 09:45 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT
Police want to identify this man pictured after an assault in a shop in Heysham.Police want to identify this man pictured after an assault in a shop in Heysham.
The incident happened at the Co-op on Middleton Way, Heysham on Friday, March 8 at 3.30pm.

Police said they need the public's help to identify the man in the picture.

If you recognise the suspect, witnessed this incident, or have any information, please email [email protected] or contact 101, quoting log 0896 of March 8.

In an emergency always dial 999.