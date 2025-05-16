Police CCTV appeal after theft from car in Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a theft from a car in Carnforth.
Police have issued a CCTV appeal for a man they wish to speak to in connection with a theft from a car.

A police spokesman said: “We want to speak to the man in the CCTV about a theft from a motor vehicle on New Street, Carnforth.

"It happened at around 3.05am on May 2. We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.”

If you know who the man is please email [email protected] quoting investigation 04/78891/25.

