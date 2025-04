Police want to identify the man and woman captured on CCTV after shoplifting in Garstang.

Police have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to in connection with shoplifting offences.

Police want to identify the man and woman who they believe were involved in shoplifting on the High Street in Garstang on Friday, March 28.

Email [email protected] with any information quoting the crime reference 04/58703/25, or call 101.