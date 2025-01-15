Police CCTV appeal after shoplifting from North Yorkshire village business
The theft happened on January 10 2025, at about 12.15pm, and involved a large number of items being stolen, including clothing and jewellery, with an estimated value of around £5,000.
Please contact police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 319 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250006139 when passing on information.