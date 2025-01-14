Police CCTV appeal after courier fraud in Carnforth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with courier fraud in Carnforth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that on January 4, they received a report that an elderly victim in Carnforth had been contacted by a person purporting to be a police officer from Scotland Yard, providing a false name, collar number and team, saying the victim needed to provide his bank details and home address to aid an investigation.

The victim was asked to authorise a bank transaction as part of the investigation, and to provide his bank cards, which were then collected from his home address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was told that if he informed anyone of the interactions with the scammers, he would be arrested.

Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with an investigation into courier fraud in Carnforth.

Money from the victim’s account was then spent or withdrawn by the fraudsters.

Police now want to speak to the man captured on CCTV in connection with their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information to assist the investigation, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting log 0941 of January 4.