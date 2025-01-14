Police CCTV appeal after courier fraud in Carnforth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said that on January 4, they received a report that an elderly victim in Carnforth had been contacted by a person purporting to be a police officer from Scotland Yard, providing a false name, collar number and team, saying the victim needed to provide his bank details and home address to aid an investigation.
The victim was asked to authorise a bank transaction as part of the investigation, and to provide his bank cards, which were then collected from his home address.
The victim was told that if he informed anyone of the interactions with the scammers, he would be arrested.
Money from the victim’s account was then spent or withdrawn by the fraudsters.
Police now want to speak to the man captured on CCTV in connection with their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information to assist the investigation, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting log 0941 of January 4.