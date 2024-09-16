Police CCTV appeal after cars damaged in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:47 GMT
Police have a suspect in custody after a number of vehicles were damaged overnight in Lancaster.

Police said they have been in the area of Lune Street, Derby Road and Albert Road in Lancaster this morning on visible patrol, knowing there have been a number of vehicle's damaged overnight.

A police spokesman said: “We have a suspect in custody currently regarding these damages and need victims to call us on 101 with the details, if they have been a victim to this crime (namely damage to car window wipers).

"We have tried this morning to gather this information, however many people are currently out.

CCTV appeal after cars damaged in Lancaster.

“If anyone has more CCTV footage (we currently have some footage of the offender) this also would be greatly appreciated.”

Contact police on 101 or email PC 8794 Carly Smith on [email protected].

