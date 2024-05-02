Police want to speak to this person captured on CCTV in connection with a burglary in Morecambe.

Police would like to speak to the person captured on CCTV in connection with a burglary in Morecambe where an electric bike was taken from a locked bike shed on Matthias Court.

The burglary occurred on Monday, April 8 between 11.15pm and 11.30pm.

Police have been making enquiries since the burglary was reported and have now got the CCTV image and are asking for the public’s help.