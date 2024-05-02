Police CCTV appeal after burglary in Morecambe
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after an electric bike was stolen in Morecambe.
Police would like to speak to the person captured on CCTV in connection with a burglary in Morecambe where an electric bike was taken from a locked bike shed on Matthias Court.
The burglary occurred on Monday, April 8 between 11.15pm and 11.30pm.
Police have been making enquiries since the burglary was reported and have now got the CCTV image and are asking for the public’s help.
A police spokesman said: “We appreciate the image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise them, please phone 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0363 of April 9 2024.”