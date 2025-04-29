Police CCTV appeal after assault in Carnforth
Police are appealing for help to identify a man in CCTV footage following an assault in Carnforth.
They would like to speak to the man in the footage after they received a report of an assault on the car park at the Carnforth Hotel.
The assault was reported to have happened between 1.50am and 2am on April 5. A woman in her 50s suffered injuries to her face and ribs.
A second woman, has since been spoken to in connection with this incident, and has been given a community resolution.
If you recognise him, or have information to assist enquiries, please get in touch on 101 quoting log 0208 of April 5.