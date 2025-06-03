Police called to second incident involving pedestrian on M6 near Lancaster only hours after fatality of man in his 30s
Police were called at 7.09am on Sunday, June 1 after a pedestrian was seen at the location of a fatality between junctions 33 and 34, near Lancaster.
The motorway had not reopened when the pedestrian was seen sitting cross legged nearby.
Police said they left the area shortly afterwards.
Police were called to a collision between junctions 33 and 34, near Lancaster, at around 11pm on Saturday, May 31.
The collision involved a pedestrian aged in his 30s and a Audi Q7 travelling north between Forton Services and Lancaster.
Lancashire Police said the man sadly died at the scene.
The carriageway was closed until the early hours of Sunday, (June 1).
His next of kin have been informed, said police, adding that the driver of the Audi “was shocked but physically unhurt”.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.