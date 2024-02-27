News you can trust since 1837
Police called to Morecambe home after sudden death

The body of a man in his 50s was found at a house in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:42 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:42 GMT
Police said they were called to a report of a sudden death at a property on Mayfield Drive in Morecambe at around 10.30am yesterday (Tuesday, February 26.)

The body of a man in his 50s was found.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.