Police called to Morecambe home after sudden death
The body of a man in his 50s was found at a house in Morecambe.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said they were called to a report of a sudden death at a property on Mayfield Drive in Morecambe at around 10.30am yesterday (Tuesday, February 26.)
The body of a man in his 50s was found.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.