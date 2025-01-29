Police called to 76 road collisions in one day in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police were called to 76 road collisions in one day at the weekend.

Police said that on Saturday, January 25, they received 76 reports of collisions, 57 of which happened before 6pm.

A police spokesman said: “Thankfully, they were either damage only, or people suffered minor injuries.

“Many of these collisions were caused by drivers failing to negotiate the sudden change in weather conditions.

“The M61 saw two different collisions, on both sides of the carriageway.

"There was a report of an eight-vehicle collision on the southbound side, and just two minutes later, a report of a six-vehicle collision on the northbound side.

“Just seven minutes after that, on the entry slip road to junction 9 in Clayton Brook, another driver lost control of the car and found themselves facing the wrong way in the live lane.

“On the M65, a car crashed into the central reservation, and also found itself stuck in the live lane.

“The A56 saw two, almost simultaneous collisions on opposite sides of the carriageway in the Rising Bridge area.

“On the M6, between junctions 29 and 30, a vehicle skidded on the ice, leading to a three car crash, then at junction 28, a car crashed in the slush, hitting the central reservation, and another car, leading to others moving to avoid each other, and subsequently colliding with each other.”

In the light of these crashes police want to highlight the importance of driving safely and adapting your driving style in the winter weather.

Here’s some top tips:

*If the Matrix boards are indicating a problem ahead, slow down – even if you can’t see the hazard ahead of you.

*Consider the winter weather and remember that the conditions can change really quickly when it is cold, so make sure your vehicle is safe to travel in all weathers.

*Adapt your driving to suit the weather…make sure you’re staying within the speed limit (which you should be doing regardless of the weather!) and slow down in bad conditions like snow and ice.

“If you spot someone driving dangerously, or putting other road users in danger, if a crime is ongoing, or if someone needs immediate emergency service assistance on the roads, call 999.”