Police arrest wanted man in Morecambe after he failed to appear at court
British Transport Police at Lancaster received a request from police in another county to try and locate a wanted man.
The man had failed to appear at court in Nottingham for a case of threatening behaviour.
The 55-year-old man was traced to an address in Morecambe and police arrested him there.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “We received a request from @BTPNotts to try and locate a person who was wanted for failing to appear at court in #Nottingham for a case of threatening behaviour.
"Today (Thursday) we traced the 55-year old male to an address in #Morecambe and #arrested him there.”