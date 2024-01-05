Police arrest wanted man in Morecambe after he failed to appear at court

British Transport Police at Lancaster received a request from police in another county to try and locate a wanted man.

The man had failed to appear at court in Nottingham for a case of threatening behaviour.

The 55-year-old man was traced to an address in Morecambe and police arrested him there.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “We received a request from @BTPNotts to try and locate a person who was wanted for failing to appear at court in #Nottingham for a case of threatening behaviour.