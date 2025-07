This Audi SQ8 had been stolen overnight from Scotland without keys.

Police seized a stolen car on the M6 near Lancaster after stopping it using a special ‘TPAC’ maneouvre.

Preston Police said on Facebook: “This Audi SQ8 had been stolen overnight from Scotland without keys.

“The vehicle was sighted on the M6 southbound between junction 33 and 32 by #RPU & #RoadCrimeTeam where it was stopped using #TPAC Tactics.

“Two arrested and one happy owner who will be getting his car back.”