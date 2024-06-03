Police arrest three men in Cumbrian market towns on suspicion of handling stolen goods
The arrests were made in the Kirkby Stephen, Sedbergh and Burrells areas.
The three men aged in their 40s – two from the Kent area and one from Hartlepool - were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
They were subsequently bailed with conditions including not to re-enter Cumbria.
As part of the enforcement action, officers on Saturday (June 1) seized a further three caravans suspected of having been stolen outside of the county.
On Sunday (June 2), officers seized a motorhome, a van and three trailers suspected of being stolen.
The enforcement action was led by Cumbria Police’s Rural Crime Team with the assistance of partner agencies and the National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team at the National Rural Crime Unit.
Superintendent Dan St Quintin, Police Gold Commander for the Appleby Horse Fair, said: “The arrests we have made have been intelligence-led and aimed at targeting a small minority so that the vast majority of law-abiding people who are intending to come to the county to enjoy the Fair positively can do so.
“The enforcement action we have taken so far in collaboration with our partners has been significant and we can assure the public that we will continue to act against anyone who commits criminal offences – whether here in Cumbria or elsewhere in the country.”
This action is just the latest aimed at people who have sought to bring stolen vehicles into Cumbria.
On May 25 officers arrested two men and seized four caravans.
Police make two arrests, seize suspected stolen caravans, and shut down illegal camp ahead of popular Cumbrian Horse Fair
On May 27 officers a man in his 30s was arrested as officers seized a caravan and two transit vans.
The action taken by the police and partners has been supported in a statement by Gypsy and Traveller representatives, Billy Welch and Bill Lloyd.
They said: “Cumbria Police have used good intelligence, modern technology and pro-active policing to identify and recover a significant number of stolen caravans.
“Some people have been quick to claim on social media that these pro-active police actions are heavy-handed harassment and persecution. We disagree. The Gypsy and Traveller representatives disassociate themselves from those comments. That is not our opinion, and we fully support this police action."