Police arrest man driving erratically on M6 near Carnforth

Cumbria Police are continuing to target dangerous driving as part of Operation Spotlight.

Cumbria Police are continuing to target dangerous driving as part of Operation Spotlight - particularly those who think they can get behind the wheel whilst unfit through driving.

Police were called at 12.38pm on Sunday (July 6) reporting a car being driven erratically on the M6 at Burton-in Kendal.

Officers traced the car to Carlisle and stopped the vehicle at around 1.24pm and the driver – a 35-year-old man from the Glasgow area – was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He was released under investigation.