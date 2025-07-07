Police arrest man driving erratically on M6 near Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:51 BST
Cumbria Police are continuing to target dangerous driving as part of Operation Spotlight.
Cumbria Police are continuing to target dangerous driving as part of Operation Spotlight - particularly those who think they can get behind the wheel whilst unfit through driving.

Police were called at 12.38pm on Sunday (July 6) reporting a car being driven erratically on the M6 at Burton-in Kendal.

Officers traced the car to Carlisle and stopped the vehicle at around 1.24pm and the driver – a 35-year-old man from the Glasgow area – was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He was released under investigation.

