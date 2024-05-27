Police arrest man at Lancaster railway station after finding £30k on him
and live on Freeview channel 276
BTP Lancashire officers were just 10 minutes into their shift on May 24 when they detained a man for a Stop Search.
This led to the discovery of around £30,000 in cash.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and was interviewed by detectives.
He was then charged and remanded in custody to appear in court on May 25.
He was held on remand until he appears at Preston Crown Court next month.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “Just 10-minutes into their shift yesterday and officers at #Lancaster had a male detained for a #StopSearch.
“This led to the discovery of approximately £30k in cash. He was #arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and was interviewed by CID.
"This resulted in him being charged and remanded in custody for court today.
"He will now be held on remand until he appears at Preston Crown Court next month.”