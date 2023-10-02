A police officer on the beat.

Police executed a warrant on Bridge Street in Garstang on September 28 and arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and money laundering.

The man has been released on bail for further enquiries.

Call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

