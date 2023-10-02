News you can trust since 1837
Police arrest man, 20, after raid on Garstang house

Police raided an address in Garstang as part of Operation Warrior targeting individuals and gangs involved in crime.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
A police officer on the beat.

Police executed a warrant on Bridge Street in Garstang on September 28 and arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and money laundering.

The man has been released on bail for further enquiries.

Call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Report any information or concerns you have anonymously via Crimestoppers tel: 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/