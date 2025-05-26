Police arrest driver and seize vehicle after stopping car in Garstang area
Police arrested a driver after stopping a vehicle in the Garstang area.
Police said that they had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.
On stopping the vehicle a drugs wipe was requested from the driver, which gave a positive result for cocaine.
The driver was arrested and police seized the vehicle.
Lancs Police Specialist Ops posted on X: “Roads Policing Unit Officers had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.