Police arrest driver and seize vehicle after stopping car in Garstang area

Police said that they had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.

On stopping the vehicle a drugs wipe was requested from the driver, which gave a positive result for cocaine.

The driver was arrested and police seized the vehicle.

Lancs Police Specialist Ops posted on X: “Roads Policing Unit Officers had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.

“On stopping the vehicle a Drugs wipe was requested from the driver. A positive result returned for Cocaine.

“Driver arrested and vehicle seized.”