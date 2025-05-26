Police arrest driver and seize vehicle after stopping car in Garstang area

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th May 2025, 10:11 BST
Police stopped a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.Police stopped a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.
Police stopped a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.
Police arrested a driver after stopping a vehicle in the Garstang area.

Police said that they had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.

On stopping the vehicle a drugs wipe was requested from the driver, which gave a positive result for cocaine.

The driver was arrested and police seized the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancs Police Specialist Ops posted on X: “Roads Policing Unit Officers had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area due to no insurance.

“On stopping the vehicle a Drugs wipe was requested from the driver. A positive result returned for Cocaine.

“Driver arrested and vehicle seized.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice