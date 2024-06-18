Police arrest 17-year-old boy after pensioner assaulted at Lancaster bus station
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a pensioner was assaulted at Lancaster bus station.
Police said they were called at 9.50pm yesterday (Monday, June 17) to a report of an assault at Lancaster Bus Station.
They found that a man in his 70s had been pushed over and received an injury to his neck.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.
Police are appealing to anyone who was present in the bus station at the time and witnessed the incident to please get in touch.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1493 of June 17.