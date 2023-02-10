News you can trust since 1837
Police appealing for public’s help to trace next of kin of man from market town near Lancaster

Can you help police find this Settle man's next of kin?

By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

66-year-old Brian Jackson lived in Settle and sadly died in Airedale Hospital on February 5 2023.

Police are appealing for anyone who could help locate Brian's family, it is believed he has a sister and other extended family.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police appeal for man's next of kin to come forward.
If you believe you are related to Brian, please contact Su Gregson at the Coroners Office telephone 01609 643168.

The appeal is from North Yorkshire Police.