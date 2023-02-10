Police appealing for public’s help to trace next of kin of man from market town near Lancaster

66-year-old Brian Jackson lived in Settle and sadly died in Airedale Hospital on February 5 2023.

Police are appealing for anyone who could help locate Brian's family, it is believed he has a sister and other extended family.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

If you believe you are related to Brian, please contact Su Gregson at the Coroners Office telephone 01609 643168.