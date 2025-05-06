Police appealing for information following fatal collision on bypass near Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following a fatal traffic collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following a fatal traffic collision on the A65, near to Mearbeck, between Settle and Long Preston.

It happened shortly after 3.20pm on Saturday May 3 and involved three vehicles; a red BMW motorbike, a blue Vauxhall Agila and a white VW Golf.

A fourth vehicle was also damaged as a result of the collision.

The rider of the motorbike, a 37-year-old man from Selby, sadly died at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy, and thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The red BMW motorbike was being ridden towards Skipton in company with three other motorbikes, which were not involved in the collision and stopped at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “If you saw the four motorbikes in the lead up to the collision, or witnessed the collision please contact us.

"We're especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”

If you can help please email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 101 and ask for PC Amy Herrick.

Please quote NYP reference 12250078778 when providing details.