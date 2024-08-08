Police appealing for information following fatal collision on bypass near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A65 Settle bypass.

It happened around 5am on Tuesday August 6 and involved a bicycle and a white van.

Sadly, a 54-year-old man, who was riding the bicycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the van was interviewed by police and released under investigation, pending further investigative enquiries.

The road was closed for a number of hours whilst police investigated the scene and to allow the cycle and the van to be recovered for forensic examination.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the cyclist or the van prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ellen Lowe.

Please quote reference 12240141033 when passing on information.