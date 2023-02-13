Police were called at around 10.50am on Saturday (February 11) to reports of a crash on Heysham Road between a Honda Civic car and a skip wagon.

Pictures taken at the scene showed the skip wagong and the car with heavy front end damage and wreckage was strewn over the road.

The 29-year-old driver of the Honda was treated at the scene before being transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains with life changing injuries.

The scene of the crash on Heysham Road on Saturday in which a driver was seriously injured. Picture by Jane Simon.

The truck driver was thankfully uninjured.

The road was closed for over seven hours whilst the investigation took place.

If anyone has witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage please can they get in touch on 101 quoting log reference LC-20230211-0487.

