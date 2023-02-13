News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appealing for dashcam footage after driver suffers life changing injuries in two vehicle smash in Heysham

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 29-year-old man suffered life changing injuries in a two vehicle crash on Heysham Road.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 1:43pm

Police were called at around 10.50am on Saturday (February 11) to reports of a crash on Heysham Road between a Honda Civic car and a skip wagon.

Pictures taken at the scene showed the skip wagong and the car with heavy front end damage and wreckage was strewn over the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 29-year-old driver of the Honda was treated at the scene before being transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains with life changing injuries.

The scene of the crash on Heysham Road on Saturday in which a driver was seriously injured. Picture by Jane Simon.
Most Popular

The truck driver was thankfully uninjured.

The road was closed for over seven hours whilst the investigation took place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If anyone has witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage please can they get in touch on 101 quoting log reference LC-20230211-0487.

The scene of the crash on Heysham Road on Saturday in which a driver was seriously injured. Picture by Jane Simon.
The scene of the crash on Heysham Road on Saturday in which a driver was seriously injured. Picture by Jane Simon.
PoliceHonda