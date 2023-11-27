Police appealing for CCTV footage after burglary at popular Morecambe park
Burglars broke in to a storage unit at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe and stole a large amount of tools.
The burglary happened overnight on Saturday, November 25.
Police are also investigating an incident on Happy Mount Court where a garage was targeted around 6.30am on Sunday, November 26.
Police are asking residents to please check their CCTV or Ring doorbell cameras to see if anything odd or suspicious can be seen, in particular the area to the rear of Happy Mount Park for any suspicious vehicles parked overnight.
Email PC 8161 Foster at [email protected] with any footage.
Call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20231126-0444.