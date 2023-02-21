News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal to trace wanted man, 48, with link to Lancaster

Officers are appealing for help to track down a wanted man with links to Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Greater Manchester Police say Darren Buckley, 48, is wanted in connection with a high value theft.

Buckley is known to have links throughout Greater Manchester and Lancashire, including Lancaster.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8172 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Darren Buckley, 48, is wanted by Greater Manchester Police in connection with a high value theft. Picture from Greater Manchester Police.