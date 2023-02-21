Police appeal to trace wanted man, 48, with link to Lancaster
Officers are appealing for help to track down a wanted man with links to Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Greater Manchester Police say Darren Buckley, 48, is wanted in connection with a high value theft.
Buckley is known to have links throughout Greater Manchester and Lancashire, including Lancaster.
Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8172 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.