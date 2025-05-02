Police appeal to trace pair after collision on M6 at Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:03 BST
Police want to speak to these two men as part of an investigation into an incident where one vehicle tried to force another off the road.
Police want to speak to these two men as part of an investigation into an incident where one vehicle tried to force another off the road.
Police want to speak to two men in connection with an incident on the M6 at Lancaster where a man was allegedly threatened with an axe.

Police were called at about 5.30pm on March 3 after a Silver Toyota Land Cruiser collided with a Silver Ford Transit Transporter, which was carrying another vehicle near to Junction 34 (Lancaster).

It was reported that following the collision the occupants of one of the vehicles were threatened with an axe.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the investigation and police now want to trace and speak to the two men in the images as part of the ongoing investigation.

If you know them, please get in touch on 101 and quote log 1022 of March 3.

You can also email [email protected].

