Police appeal to find wanted man with links to market town near Lancaster
Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a wanted man.
John Marsden, 26, is wanted on recall to prison and for a section 20 assault.
He is 5ft 7in tall, has a two inch scar on the bridge of his nose, and has tattoos on his hands and leg.
Marsden has connections to Burnley and Settle, North Yorkshire.
For any sightings of Marsden, or if you have any information that could help police, please call 101 or email [email protected].