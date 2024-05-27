Police appeal to find wanted man with links to market town near Lancaster

John Marsden is wanted by police.

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a wanted man.

John Marsden, 26, is wanted on recall to prison and for a section 20 assault.

He is 5ft 7in tall, has a two inch scar on the bridge of his nose, and has tattoos on his hands and leg.

Marsden has connections to Burnley and Settle, North Yorkshire.