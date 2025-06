Kristian Hill is wanted by police.

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a wanted man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristian Hill, 27, is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault.

He is 6ft 2in with light brown hair.

Hill has links to Heysham, Lancaster and Morecambe.

If you see him, call 999.

If you have information to assist with police enquiries, call 101 quoting log 0346 of May 18 2025.