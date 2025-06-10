Police appeal to find Morecambe man after burglary and shoplifting

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST
Police want to speak to Leigh McGinley in connection with a burglary and shoplifting.
Have you seen Leigh McGinley?

Police want to speak to him as part of their enquiries into a burglary at a pub in Morecambe, and theft from shops.

McGinley, 34, who is from Morecambe and has links to Heysham, is 5ft 9, slim, with dark hair.

Any sightings of McGinley or information as to where he might be, please call 101 – quoting log number 0551 of May 12– or email [email protected].

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency always dial 999.

