Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with serious assault in Lancaster

Police were called after the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked on Denny Avenue on January 2 and left with serious injuries.

Police said they appreciate the incident was some time ago, but they have been making efforts to find McKenzie and are now asking for the public’s help.

Alex McKenzie is 22, white, six feet tall, slim build.

Police want to speak to Alex McKenzie in connection with a serious assault in Lancaster.

He has links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

McKenzie should not be approached.

Anyone who has information on where he may be should call 101 quoting log 0844 of January 2 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.