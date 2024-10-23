Police appeal over spate of bold burglaries in Morecambe carried out while people are at home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking people to be on their guard after a large increase in burglaries reported to them.

The most recent one was reported last night (Tuesday) in the Osborne Grove area of Morecambe.

The burglaries are occurring between 7pm and 11pm, with the suspect entering via the rear of the property and taking easy to access high value items.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking residents to be extra vigilant as the suspect will enter a property when the occupants are in.”

Please report any suspicious activity to the police via 101 or online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ and please keep an eye on neighbouring properties as well.