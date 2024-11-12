Police appeal over motorbike stolen in Lancaster which presents 'a danger to the public'

Police are asking members of the public to dial 999 if they see a stolen motorbike being driven dangerously.

Police have released a picture of the Honda bike with red, white and blue frame, which was stolen from an address in Lancaster overnight on November 5.

A police spokesman said: “We have had multiple reports each day of this bike being seen to be driven erratically and causing a danger to members of the public and other road users.

“Please can we ask if anyone sees this bike being driven in such a manner, can they call 999 at the time to report this.