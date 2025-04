Katrina Tretton is wanted by police.

Police have launched an appeal to find a woman wanted for thefts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katrina Tretton is wanted for a number of thefts around the Morecambe area, police said.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts please can they call 101 quoting LC-20250323-0634.

Or if Ms Tretton sees this appeal, please can you make your way to your nearest police station.