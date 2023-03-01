Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after pensioner dies after car crash in Bolton-le-Sands
A man has very sadly died after a car crash in Bolton-le-Sands.
Police said they were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 6.22pm yesterday (February 28), to a report of a crash on the A6.
An Audi A1 car was travelling southbound when it veered off the carriageway to the nearside.
The driver, a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained police officers.
The road was shut for several hours to allow officers to examine the scene of the collision.
If anyone witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area around the time, please email [email protected] or call 101 – quoting log 1082 of February 28, 2023.