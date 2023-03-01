Police said they were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 6.22pm yesterday (February 28), to a report of a crash on the A6.

An Audi A1 car was travelling southbound when it veered off the carriageway to the nearside.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The road was closed after the incident.

Thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained police officers.

The road was shut for several hours to allow officers to examine the scene of the collision.

