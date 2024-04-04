Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after man injured in crash on Heysham Bypass

Police said the crash happened on the Heysham Bypass, near to the junction of Heysham Road and Middleton Road.

Police were called at around 1.15pm on April 1 to reports of a collision between a white BMW 320D and a blue VW Golf on the Heysham Bypass, near to the junction of Heysham Road and Middleton Road.

A man in his 40s suffered from chest injuries.

Thankfully, they are not thought to be life threatening.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.