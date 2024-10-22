Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies following Carnforth collision
The emergency services were called at 1.20pm yesterday (October 21) to the A683 Burrow Road, to a report of a road traffic collision.
Police attended and found that a motorbike and a Land Rover Freelander had been in collision.
The motorbike rider, a 51-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to hospital.
Despite the best efforts of the medical personnel, very sadly he died in hospital today (October 22).
A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones at this extremely sad and distressing time.
“As part of the investigation into the collision, our officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.”
If you can help, please contact 101, quoting log 0583 of October 21 2024, or email [email protected].