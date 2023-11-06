News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal for witnesses after Mitsubishi pickup crashes into bridge in Carnforth

Police closed a road in Carnforth after an accident involving one vehicle.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:54 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses after an accident in Carnforth.

Police said the accident happened just after 7am this morning (Monday) when a black Mitsubishi L200 pickup crashed into Greta Bridge at Cantsfield.

The road was closed for a short time whilst the vehicle was recovered.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the incident and would appeal for any witnesses to contact 101 quoting log LC 20231106-0193.