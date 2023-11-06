Police appeal for witnesses after Mitsubishi pickup crashes into bridge in Carnforth

Police closed a road in Carnforth after an accident involving one vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an accident in Carnforth.

Police said the accident happened just after 7am this morning (Monday) when a black Mitsubishi L200 pickup crashed into Greta Bridge at Cantsfield.

The road was closed for a short time whilst the vehicle was recovered.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

