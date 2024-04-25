A police officer on the beat.

Police were called at 5.04am on Sunday April 21, to the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Lancaster to a report of a road traffic collision.

They found that a Ford Transit van had been in collision with a pedestrian who had been walking in lane 1 of the carriageway.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

Sgt Pete Fyans of our Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the pedestrian as he undergoes treatment in hospital for his injuries.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision between the van and pedestrian, to come forward.

“We appreciate traffic would have been very light at that time of the morning but there would still have been vehicles using the motorway.

“If anyone has dashcam footage from that stretch of the motorway around 5am on Sunday, that could be of assistance to us.”