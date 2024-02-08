News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal for witnesses after death of rower on River Lune in  Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses to a boat launch on the River Lune in Lancaster and the subsequent emergency response after a two-man boat got into difficulty, to get in touch.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:34 GMT
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “There was an increased police presence on Sunday, October 8 2023, after a two-man skull boat got into difficulty on the River Lune by Skerton Weir, Lancaster.

“Very sadly, a 46-year-old man died.

“As part of the Coronial investigation, a pre-inquest review hearing has taken place today (February 8).

Police are appealing for witnesses after a rower died on the River Lune in October 2023.
“Whilst a number of witnesses were spoken to at the scene, if you witnessed the boat launch that day from John O Gaunt Rowing Club and the subsequent emergency response, and haven’t yet spoken to police, police would ask that you get in contact.

“Anyone with information can email [email protected] or phone 101.

“This is a Coronial investigation, and there is no ongoing live police investigation.”