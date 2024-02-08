News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Police appeal for witnesses after collision between car and moped in Heysham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision between a car and a moped in Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision occurred on Kingsway in Heysham yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Police are still investigating the collision and would appeal for any witnesses or those with any information to contact them on 101 quoting log number 1024 of February 7.

In an emergency always dial 999.