Police appeal for witnesses after collision between car and moped in Heysham
Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision between a car and a moped in Heysham.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision occurred on Kingsway in Heysham yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
Police are still investigating the collision and would appeal for any witnesses or those with any information to contact them on 101 quoting log number 1024 of February 7.
In an emergency always dial 999.