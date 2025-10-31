Police appeal for wanted man after burglary in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Oct 2025, 09:29 GMT
Harry Ralphs.
Have you seen Harry Ralphs?

Police have now issued an appeal saying they want to speak to Harry Ralphs, 34, in connection with a report of a burglary of a business.

Police received a report of a burglary on Marine Road Central, at around 7am on October 30.

It was reported that cash was stolen as part of the burglary.

Ralphs is 5ft 10in, of a slim build with brown hair and a large nose.

He has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

For information or sightings please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0193 of October 30.

