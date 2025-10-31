Police appeal for wanted man after burglary in Morecambe
Have you seen Harry Ralphs?
Police have now issued an appeal saying they want to speak to Harry Ralphs, 34, in connection with a report of a burglary of a business.
Police received a report of a burglary on Marine Road Central, at around 7am on October 30.
It was reported that cash was stolen as part of the burglary.
Ralphs is 5ft 10in, of a slim build with brown hair and a large nose.
He has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.
For information or sightings please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0193 of October 30.