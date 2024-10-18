Police appeal for wanted man after assault in Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:03 GMT
Have you seen Alex McKenzie?

Police have now issued an appeal saying they want to speak to McKenzie, 22, in connection with an assault on the Ryelands estate in Lancaster in January this year.

McKenzie, from Lancaster, is 6ft, slim and has brown hair.

If there are any sightings of McKenzie or information as to where he might be, contact 101 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

