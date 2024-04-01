Police appeal for missing Whitehaven man who is believed to have travelled to Lancaster
Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Whitehaven who is believed to have travelled to Lancaster.
Robert Litke, 39, was last seen at 10.35am on March 30 on Homewood Road, Hensingham, Whitehaven.
Robert is described as of medium build, with short black hair, a beard and was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jumper and black jeans – possibly with a yellow smiley face on.
It is believed he has travelled to Lancaster.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Officers would also like to urge Robert to contact this number if he sees this appeal.