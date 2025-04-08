Police appeal for missing homeless man believed to be in Lancaster

Thomas Netherton is missing.

Can you help police find missing Thomas?

Police believe he may be in the Skerton area of Lancaster.

Thomas Netherton is missing from Blackburn.

Thomas is homeless and he sometimes uses the names ‘Big Nev’, ‘Nev’ and James Netherton.

Police are really worried about Thomas’s health, as he needs medication which he doesn’t currently have in his possession.

Thomas is 5ft 9, slim with short dark hair and a goatee beard. He doesn’t have any teeth and has scarring to his hands.

Thomas was last seen wearing a green Regatta jacket, navy blue jogging bottoms and navy blue Nike trainers.

He was last seen in Blackburn Market on March 26 and reported missing on April 4.

Police have carried out numerous enquiries to locate Thomas and are now at the point that they need the public’s help.

Thomas has links to Blackburn and Liverpool.

If you see Thomas please call 999 as soon as possible.

For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log 473 of April 4 2025.